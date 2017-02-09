Inland Empire Gasoline Price Rises To Highest Amount Since July - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Inland Empire Gasoline Price Rises To Highest Amount Since July 18



The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in the Inland Empire rose Thursday to its highest amount since July 18, increasing two-tenths of a cent to $2.856.

The average price has risen nine consecutive days, increasing 5.6 cents, including four-tenths of a cent on Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 4.4 cents more than one week ago and one month ago and 24.1 cents higher than one year ago.

