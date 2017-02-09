Republican Committee Says It Will Target Ruiz's and 35 Other Dem - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Republican Committee Says It Will Target Ruiz's and 35 Other Democrats' House Seats

Posted: Updated:

 A Coachella Valley Congressman is among 36 Democratic representatives across the country whose seats are being targeted by a Republican committee seeking to maintain a House majority in 2018.

Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Palm Desert, who represents California's 36th Congressional District encompassing Eastern Riverside County, is named by the National Republican Congressional Committee as one of 36 Democrats whose seats ``will be targeted by the NRCC for the next 21 months,'' the committee stated in a release.

``The success of our government depends on Republicans maintaining a strong majority in the House,'' said NRCC Chairman Steve Stivers. ``We owe the American people assurance that the agenda we were elected on -- healthcare reform, a stronger national defense, and more good-paying jobs -- is fulfilled.''

Ruiz has held the seat since 2012, most recently defeating challenger state Sen. Jeff Stone this past November by a 24 percent margin.

The committee is also targeting three other Californian Democrats for the 2018 midterm elections, Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, Rep. Salud Carbajal, D- Santa Barbara, and Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego.

``Our battle plan will put us on offense in 36 Democrat-held House districts. Our strategy will allow us to be competitive in races throughout the country and achieve our overall goal of keeping Republicans in control of the House,'' Stivers said.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella

    Two Missing People, Police Ask For Community Help

    Two Missing People, Police Ask For Community Help

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:25 PM EDT2017-05-13 00:25:56 GMT

    Today (May 12, 2017) family members reported their 28 year old daughter, Aubrey Moran, was missing and has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, May 10, 2017. 

    Today (May 12, 2017) family members reported their 28 year old daughter, Aubrey Moran, was missing and has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, May 10, 2017. 

  • Desert Homeless Service Provider Now Homeless

    Desert Homeless Service Provider Now Homeless

    Friday, May 12 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-05-13 01:07:54 GMT

    Steven Trapp has been homeless since September. He says he collects cans to feed himself but sometimes it's not enough, "It's tough to find food whenever you have no income and you're scrimping and gathering cans just for a decent meal." But today he's enjoying a hot meal at Our Lady of Solitude Catholic Church in Palm Springs, thanks to Well in the Desert. "It

    Steven Trapp has been homeless since September. He says he collects cans to feed himself but sometimes it's not enough, "It's tough to find food whenever you have no income and you're scrimping and gathering cans just for a decent meal." But today he's enjoying a hot meal at Our Lady of Solitude Catholic Church in Palm Springs, thanks to Well in the Desert. "It

  • Absence Of Desert Trip To Affect Local Businesses

    Absence Of Desert Trip To Affect Local Businesses

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:09 PM EDT2017-05-13 02:09:50 GMT

    No Desert Trip concert this fall and rock and roll fans aren't the only ones upset. Local business owners now say they'll have to find a new way to make up for those lost dollars. 

    No Desert Trip concert this fall and rock and roll fans aren't the only ones upset. Local business owners now say they'll have to find a new way to make up for those lost dollars. 

Powered by Frankly