Republican Committee Says It Will Target Ruiz's and 35 Other Democrats' House Seats

A Coachella Valley Congressman is among 36 Democratic representatives across the country whose seats are being targeted by a Republican committee seeking to maintain a House majority in 2018.

Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Palm Desert, who represents California's 36th Congressional District encompassing Eastern Riverside County, is named by the National Republican Congressional Committee as one of 36 Democrats whose seats ``will be targeted by the NRCC for the next 21 months,'' the committee stated in a release.

``The success of our government depends on Republicans maintaining a strong majority in the House,'' said NRCC Chairman Steve Stivers. ``We owe the American people assurance that the agenda we were elected on -- healthcare reform, a stronger national defense, and more good-paying jobs -- is fulfilled.''

Ruiz has held the seat since 2012, most recently defeating challenger state Sen. Jeff Stone this past November by a 24 percent margin.

The committee is also targeting three other Californian Democrats for the 2018 midterm elections, Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, Rep. Salud Carbajal, D- Santa Barbara, and Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego.

``Our battle plan will put us on offense in 36 Democrat-held House districts. Our strategy will allow us to be competitive in races throughout the country and achieve our overall goal of keeping Republicans in control of the House,'' Stivers said.