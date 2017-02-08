Man Caught on Surveillance Footage Allegedly Burglarizing Indio - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Man Caught on Surveillance Footage Allegedly Burglarizing Indio Business

Lorenzo Valenzuela Lorenzo Valenzuela
Indio, CA -

A man who allegedly burglarized an Indio boutique Wednesday was taken into custody, with police saying he was caught on video by a store surveillance camera.

Lorenzo Valenzuela, 41, of Indio, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and several probation violations, Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall said. He was booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio, where he was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail, according to jail records.

Valenzuela is accused of burglarizing a business in the 43900 block of Clinton Street, and he was identified as the primary suspect through video footage provided to police by the shop owner.

Valenzuela was taken into custody in Indio at 1:28 p.m. without incident, Marshall said.
 

