Help Wanted: Escaped From Custody

El Centro, CA. - The El Centro Sector Border Control are on the hunt for a male suspect who escaped from custody around 10:00am on February 8, 2017.

The suspect is 27 year old, Raul Esparza. Esparza was arrested by Border Patrol Agents on felony alien smuggling charges. Showing signs for medical treatment, Esparza was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center for care. An extensive search has been underway after his escape, but agents have been unable to locate him.

El Centro Sector Border Control ask residents of the community to be on the lookout for Esparza. His description is as follows:

Raul Esparza

27 years old

Height- 5'7''

Weight- 135, slim build

Light Complexion

Information can be reported to the El Centro Sector Border Intelligence Center at 1-800-901-2003. All calls are confidential and the caller will remain anonymous.