9/11 Plotter Blasts Obama In Letter From Guantanamo - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

9/11 Plotter Blasts Obama In Letter From Guantanamo

Posted: Updated:

MIAMI (AP) - The man who says he masterminded the Sept. 11 terrorist attack condemns President Barack Obama and the U.S. in a letter sent from the Guantanamo prison.

Khalid Shaikh Mohammad says the hijacking plot in 2001 was a "natural reaction" to years of U.S. policies that he says targeted the Muslim world. The letter addressed to Obama also says the ex-president has blood on his hands for the deaths of Palestinians in Gaza as well as those killed by U.S. drone attacks in Yemen and elsewhere.

Mohammad tried to send the letter in 2015 but the judge presiding over his war crimes trial blocked it at the request of prosecutors, who called it propaganda.

The judge allowed it to be sent just before Obama left office. Mohammad's lawyers released it Wednesday.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella

    Two Missing People, Police Ask For Community Help

    Two Missing People, Police Ask For Community Help

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:25 PM EDT2017-05-13 00:25:56 GMT

    Today (May 12, 2017) family members reported their 28 year old daughter, Aubrey Moran, was missing and has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, May 10, 2017. 

    Today (May 12, 2017) family members reported their 28 year old daughter, Aubrey Moran, was missing and has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, May 10, 2017. 

  • Attorneys say 8-year-old was bullied before killing himself

    Attorneys say 8-year-old was bullied before killing himself

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:11:07 GMT

    By MARK GILLISPIE Associated Press School officials never told the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself that another student had thrown him against the wall two days earlier and knocked him unconscious in an attack recorded by a surveillance video, attorneys for the boy's mother said Thursday. 

    By MARK GILLISPIE Associated Press School officials never told the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself that another student had thrown him against the wall two days earlier and knocked him unconscious in an attack recorded by a surveillance video, attorneys for the boy's mother said Thursday. 

  • Coachella Valley

    Search for Former Indio High School Teacher Continues

    Search for Former Indio High School Teacher Continues

    Thursday, May 11 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-05-12 00:33:00 GMT

    Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio. Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, ...

    Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio. Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, ...

Powered by Frankly