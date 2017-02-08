Arrest Made in a Three Vehicle Collision in Desert Hot Springs

An update on a story that KMIR News first reported on Sunday involving a three vehicle collision in the area of North Indian Canyon Drive and 19th Avenue that injured 6 people.

According to Desert Hot Springs Police, William Rojas has now been booked for DUI, causing bodily injury. He has since been released on $50,000 bail.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, although police believe that alcohol did play a role in the crash.