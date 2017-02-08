Palm Springs Boy With Leukemia Sworn in as Honorary Sheriff's De - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs Boy With Leukemia Sworn in as Honorary Sheriff's Deputy

Posted: Updated:
Photo Credit: Palm Desert Police Station Photo Credit: Palm Desert Police Station
Palm Desert, CA -

An 11-year-old Palm Springs boy battling leukemia got a bit closer to his dream of working in law enforcement when he was sworn in as a honorary deputy Wednesday at the Palm Desert sheriff's station.

Javier Jacob Luna III, known as ``JJ'' to those close to him, was given a VIP tour of the station and a ride in a patrol car. He also tried on gear with the Gang Task Force, met sheriff's bloodhounds, performed fingerprinting, wrote tickets and cuffed a ``suspect'' in his first-ever ``arrest.''

Javier, who was diagnosed last July with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, dreams of being a SWAT officer one day, according to Kylleen Coogan of the Debbie Chisholm Memorial Foundation, which grants wishes to seriously ill children living in the Inland Empire.

The youngster has been undergoing chemotherapy at Loma Linda Children's Hospital's Cancer Unit, where sheriff's deputies routinely visit patients undergoing treatment.

Javier was undergoing a procedure at the time of the deputies' last visit, leading a hospital nurse to ask them to come back to console the crestfallen boy, Coogan said.

Not only did the deputies return to the hospital that day, but they helped arrange Javier's ``swearing-in'' ceremony, she said.

Coogan said the event had a palpable effect on the youngster, who ``found joy in the littlest things'' during his visit to the station.

Javier is slated to return to the hospital soon for more treatments. ``He is such a great kid, always tries to make people laugh and smile,'' his mother said.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella

    Two Missing People, Police Ask For Community Help

    Two Missing People, Police Ask For Community Help

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:25 PM EDT2017-05-13 00:25:56 GMT

    Today (May 12, 2017) family members reported their 28 year old daughter, Aubrey Moran, was missing and has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, May 10, 2017. 

    Today (May 12, 2017) family members reported their 28 year old daughter, Aubrey Moran, was missing and has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, May 10, 2017. 

  • Attorneys say 8-year-old was bullied before killing himself

    Attorneys say 8-year-old was bullied before killing himself

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:11:07 GMT

    By MARK GILLISPIE Associated Press School officials never told the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself that another student had thrown him against the wall two days earlier and knocked him unconscious in an attack recorded by a surveillance video, attorneys for the boy's mother said Thursday. 

    By MARK GILLISPIE Associated Press School officials never told the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself that another student had thrown him against the wall two days earlier and knocked him unconscious in an attack recorded by a surveillance video, attorneys for the boy's mother said Thursday. 

  • Coachella Valley

    Search for Former Indio High School Teacher Continues

    Search for Former Indio High School Teacher Continues

    Thursday, May 11 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-05-12 00:33:00 GMT

    Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio. Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, ...

    Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio. Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, ...

Powered by Frankly