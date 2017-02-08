Palm Springs Boy With Leukemia Sworn in as Honorary Sheriff's Deputy

An 11-year-old Palm Springs boy battling leukemia got a bit closer to his dream of working in law enforcement when he was sworn in as a honorary deputy Wednesday at the Palm Desert sheriff's station.

Javier Jacob Luna III, known as ``JJ'' to those close to him, was given a VIP tour of the station and a ride in a patrol car. He also tried on gear with the Gang Task Force, met sheriff's bloodhounds, performed fingerprinting, wrote tickets and cuffed a ``suspect'' in his first-ever ``arrest.''

Javier, who was diagnosed last July with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, dreams of being a SWAT officer one day, according to Kylleen Coogan of the Debbie Chisholm Memorial Foundation, which grants wishes to seriously ill children living in the Inland Empire.

The youngster has been undergoing chemotherapy at Loma Linda Children's Hospital's Cancer Unit, where sheriff's deputies routinely visit patients undergoing treatment.

Javier was undergoing a procedure at the time of the deputies' last visit, leading a hospital nurse to ask them to come back to console the crestfallen boy, Coogan said.

Not only did the deputies return to the hospital that day, but they helped arrange Javier's ``swearing-in'' ceremony, she said.

Coogan said the event had a palpable effect on the youngster, who ``found joy in the littlest things'' during his visit to the station.

Javier is slated to return to the hospital soon for more treatments. ``He is such a great kid, always tries to make people laugh and smile,'' his mother said.