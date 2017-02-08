Big Rig Accident Ends With One Fatality

Coachella Valley, CA - A 75 year old male from Lodi California has passed away after crashing into the center divider on Interstate 10.

The accident took place around 5:32 a.m. when the tractor trailer driver for unknown reasons collided with a center divider on the west bound lanes of the I-10 east of Dillon. The truck went up and over a peak, before coming to a rest down a declined embankment. The solo occupant was transported to the hospital where he later died. It is unknown if the cause of death was health related or accident related.

Fuel and oil spilled into the center divider resulting in one lane of the interstate being closed for about 2 hours. The investigation is still being conducted.