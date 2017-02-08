Big Rig Accident Ends With One Fatality - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Big Rig Accident Ends With One Fatality

Posted: Updated:

Coachella Valley, CA - A 75 year old male from Lodi California has passed away after crashing into the center divider on Interstate 10.

The accident took place around 5:32 a.m. when the tractor trailer driver for unknown reasons collided with a center divider on the west bound lanes of the I-10 east of Dillon. The truck went up and over a peak, before coming to a rest down a declined embankment. The solo occupant was transported to the hospital where he later died. It is unknown if the cause of death was health related or accident related. 

Fuel and oil spilled into the center divider resulting in one lane of the interstate being closed for about 2 hours. The investigation is still being conducted. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Attorneys say 8-year-old was bullied before killing himself

    Attorneys say 8-year-old was bullied before killing himself

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:11:07 GMT

    By MARK GILLISPIE Associated Press School officials never told the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself that another student had thrown him against the wall two days earlier and knocked him unconscious in an attack recorded by a surveillance video, attorneys for the boy's mother said Thursday. 

    By MARK GILLISPIE Associated Press School officials never told the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself that another student had thrown him against the wall two days earlier and knocked him unconscious in an attack recorded by a surveillance video, attorneys for the boy's mother said Thursday. 

  • Coachella Valley

    Search for Former Indio High School Teacher Continues

    Search for Former Indio High School Teacher Continues

    Thursday, May 11 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-05-12 00:33:00 GMT

    Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio. Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, ...

    Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio. Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, ...

  • Indio

    Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle in Indio

    Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle in Indio

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:18:06 GMT

    Indio Police Department officers were dispatched to Indio Boulevard and Highway 111 around 10:51 PM on May 10th.

    Indio Police Department officers were dispatched to Indio Boulevard and Highway 111 around 10:51 PM on May 10th.

Powered by Frankly