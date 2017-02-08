Crime Down According to Latest Indio PD Crime Statistics

Crime was down overall in the city of Indio last year, according to statistics released today by the Indio Police Department, which show one of the biggest reductions in the violent crime category.

The 2016 year-end crime statistics showed a 12 percent reduction in overall crime when compared to 2015 and a 17 percent reduction in the city's five-year average crime rate.

Violent crime was down by 27 percent, while property crime showed an 8 percent reduction.

``The statistics are a testament to IPDs effectiveness as a police department,'' said Chief Michael R. Washburn. ``Despite having fewer resources than we would like, our commitment, collaborative community policing efforts and competence in our respective roles have brought about very impressive results.''

