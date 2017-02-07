One Lane Blocked on Country Club Dr. Due to Fire - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

One Lane Blocked on Country Club Dr. Due to Fire

Posted: Updated:

Palm Desert, CA - As of 3:55pm one lane of the 79500 block of Country Club Dr. has been shut down. There is a 10x10 spot fire of Tamarisk trees while winds are gusting 30 miles an hour in that area. 

The cause of the fire is unknown.

