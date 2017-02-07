"Mojave Maxine" Makes It Official: Spring Is Here! - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

"Mojave Maxine" Makes It Official: Spring Is Here!

Posted: Updated:

PALM DESERT/INDIAN WELLS, CA (February 7, 2016) – It’s official… Spring is here! Mojave Maxine emerged from brumation (reptilian hibernation) today, February 7, at 12:06 p.m.

More than 1,400 students from Inyo, Imperial, San Diego, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Los Angeles, Ventura, and Kern counties participated in the contest to guess the date and time that Mojave Maxine would emerge. The first entry received from each county that is closest to the exact day and time wins a $50 gift certificate, a Federal Lands Pass, a visit from a desert tortoise, Mojave Maxine t-shirts for their entire class and a $100 gift certificate for their teacher. Winners will be notified by officials of The Living Desert.

“Desert tortoises are a vital part of the Mojave Desert and the Mojave Maxine contest is a fun and engaging way to get our community interested and excited about desert conservation. The program is also designed to help teach students what they can do to help protect desert tortoises,” said Peter Siminski, Director of Conservation. “It’s always a enjoyable milestone when Maxine emerges, knowing that spring has arrived in our desert paradise.”

While the east coast has Punxsutawney Phil and Groundhog Day to let them know when they can expect spring, The Living Desert has Mojave Maxine to signify that warmer weather is on the way. With valley temperatures in the 70’s, it seems Maxine is an excellent predictor of spring in the desert. Mojave Maxine is a desert tortoise that lives at The Living Desert and will celebrate her 40th birthday in April. Each year, she retires for the winter to her underground burrow. She stays there in a state of brumation for several months. Mojave Maxine emerges in early spring as the warm days begin to arrive in the desert, promising fresh flowers, a favorite meal for the desert tortoise.

For more information, visit www.LivingDesert.org or call 760-346-5694.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Attorneys say 8-year-old was bullied before killing himself

    Attorneys say 8-year-old was bullied before killing himself

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:11:07 GMT

    By MARK GILLISPIE Associated Press School officials never told the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself that another student had thrown him against the wall two days earlier and knocked him unconscious in an attack recorded by a surveillance video, attorneys for the boy's mother said Thursday. 

    By MARK GILLISPIE Associated Press School officials never told the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself that another student had thrown him against the wall two days earlier and knocked him unconscious in an attack recorded by a surveillance video, attorneys for the boy's mother said Thursday. 

  • Coachella Valley

    Search for Former Indio High School Teacher Continues

    Search for Former Indio High School Teacher Continues

    Thursday, May 11 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-05-12 00:33:00 GMT

    Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio. Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, ...

    Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio. Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, ...

  • Indio

    Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle in Indio

    Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle in Indio

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:18:06 GMT

    Indio Police Department officers were dispatched to Indio Boulevard and Highway 111 around 10:51 PM on May 10th.

    Indio Police Department officers were dispatched to Indio Boulevard and Highway 111 around 10:51 PM on May 10th.

Powered by Frankly