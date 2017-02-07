Traffic Alert: Gene Autry, Indian Canyon, and Vista Chino Are ALL Open

Palm Springs, CA. -

6:09pm

All roads are open.

5:54pm

Gene Autry and Indian Canyon road have been reopened. Vista Chino remains closed for the time being.

A stretch of Gene Autry from Interstate 10 to Vista Chino has been shut down.

Around 3:27pm a crash occurred near Gene Autry and Via Escuela due to high winds and excess sand on the roads. There were two vehicles involved and it is unknown if there were any injuries, but it does not seem like anything serious.

The crash is reported to be cleaned up shortly.

Police are advising to also avoid N Gene Autry, and Vista Chino at the wash. Please seek alternate routes.