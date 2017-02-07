FBI Announces $10,000 Reward To Locate Missing Classmates

SACRAMENTO - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the return of two missing juveniles, Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios. The two friends who attend Cesar Chavez Community School in Woodland vanished 25 days apart with little evidence to indicate where they went or who, if anyone, they may be with at this time.

“Someone knows where Enrique and Elijah are or has other information that will help us find them. The families of these two young men desperately want to know where their sons are and we all are doing everything we can to return these boys to their homes,” said Special Agent in Charge Monica M. Miller of the FBI Sacramento Field Office. “We continue to work closely with the Woodland Police Department and Yolo County Sheriff’s Office to follow every possible lead to find Enrique and Elijah.”

Enrique Rios, a 17 year-old male from Esparto, was reported missing by his mother on Oct. 19, 2016. Enrique was last seen at 9 p.m. in his family’s home on Oct. 16, 2016. The next morning, Enrique was not at home. The Yolo County Sheriff’s Department initially considered a possible runaway because no information or evidence suggested foul play.

“The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office has been committed to locating Enrique Rios since the report of his disappearance on October 19, 2016. Our detectives diligently followed-up on and exhausted all leads related to this case thus far,” said Sheriff Ed Prieto of the Yolo County Sheriff’s Department. “We remain hopeful that new information will be discovered with the public’s assistance. We appreciate the continued cooperation and support of the Woodland Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation in this matter.”

Elijah Moore, a 17 year-old from Woodland, was reported missing by his mother on Monday, Nov. 6, 2016. Mrs. Moore indicated she had not seen or heard from her son since Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Elijah attended school on Nov. 4, 2016, and later cashed a check at California Check Cashing located at 115 Main Street in Woodland as confirmed by surveillance footage. On the day of his disappearance, Moore was last seen wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt; yellow shirt; khaki pants; and tan work boots. He also carried a green backpack.

“Since November 6, 2016 the Woodland Police Department has been working tirelessly on this case in an effort to locate Elijah Moore. The entire Investigations Division has been thoroughly investigating all of the leads they have uncovered and have authored multiple search warrants in an effort to discover new leads,” said Police Chief Dan Bellini of the Woodland Police Department. Through this investigation we have determined Elijah's disappearance is connected to the disappearance of Enrique Rios, and we believe both are suspicious in nature. At the risk of jeopardizing this investigation we cannot discuss these details. Our department is thankful the Yolo County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are collaborating with us which has vastly increased our investigative abilities. With the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation we are again reaching out to the public and seeking any information that leads to the location of Elijah and Enrique.”

The FBI, Yolo County Sheriff’s Department, and Woodland Police Department are investigating the disappearance of Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios. Posters for Enrique and Elijah have been published on the FBI Sacramento field office’s Wanted/Seeking Information page. The posters include recent photos of the boys, biometric information, and a summary of known facts of each case.

A reward of up to $5,000 for the return of each teen—a total of up to $10,000, is offered by the FBI. Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Enrique Rios and/or Elijah Moore should call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, contact the local FBI office, or nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Tips may be offered anonymously.