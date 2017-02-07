Update: Palm Desert Auto Body Shop Goes Up in Flames - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Update: Palm Desert Auto Body Shop Goes Up in Flames

Posted: Updated:
By Janet Zappala, Anchor / Your Health Matters Reporter
Connect
Palm Desert, CA -

UPDATE: Cal Fire says the cause of the fire was unintentional caused by the car the owner was working on. There was live ammunition and antiques inside, and the whole building is destroyed. Two other buildings caught fire in the process leaving one with significant damage and the other with just minor damage. 

There's an estimated $1.5 million lost in the fire, while $3 million was saved. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported and the area has started to be overhauled.

-

Cal Fire on the scene of a 2-alarm fire at a Palm Desert Auto Body Shop.

According to the owner, they were working on a vehicle around 1:40 Tuesday afternoon when it caught fire and quickly spread. 

The owner only has a few fire extinguishers, not nearly enough to contain the flames.

Billowing clouds of smoke could be seen for miles as the fire burned the interior of the building. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Attorneys say 8-year-old was bullied before killing himself

    Attorneys say 8-year-old was bullied before killing himself

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:11:07 GMT

    By MARK GILLISPIE Associated Press School officials never told the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself that another student had thrown him against the wall two days earlier and knocked him unconscious in an attack recorded by a surveillance video, attorneys for the boy's mother said Thursday. 

    By MARK GILLISPIE Associated Press School officials never told the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself that another student had thrown him against the wall two days earlier and knocked him unconscious in an attack recorded by a surveillance video, attorneys for the boy's mother said Thursday. 

  • Riverside County

    Suspect Arrested for Human Trafficking, Pimping, and Pandering

    Suspect Arrested for Human Trafficking, Pimping, and Pandering

    Thursday, May 11 2017 12:42 AM EDT2017-05-11 04:42:39 GMT

    On Monday, April 24, 2017, members of the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force (RCAHT) assumed investigative responsibility of a case involving allegations that suspect, Lawrence Randall, forced a 19-year-old female to commit acts of prostitution. 

    On Monday, April 24, 2017, members of the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force (RCAHT) assumed investigative responsibility of a case involving allegations that suspect, Lawrence Randall, forced a 19-year-old female to commit acts of prostitution. 

  • Coachella

    Horse Killed After Being Hit By Car in Coachella

    Horse Killed After Being Hit By Car in Coachella

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-05-09 23:32:05 GMT

    Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a call at 3:05 PM at Van Buren Street and Avenue 49 in Coachella.  

    Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a call at 3:05 PM at Van Buren Street and Avenue 49 in Coachella.  

Powered by Frankly