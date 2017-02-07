Update: Palm Desert Auto Body Shop Goes Up in Flames

UPDATE: Cal Fire says the cause of the fire was unintentional caused by the car the owner was working on. There was live ammunition and antiques inside, and the whole building is destroyed. Two other buildings caught fire in the process leaving one with significant damage and the other with just minor damage.

There's an estimated $1.5 million lost in the fire, while $3 million was saved. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported and the area has started to be overhauled.

-

Cal Fire on the scene of a 2-alarm fire at a Palm Desert Auto Body Shop.

According to the owner, they were working on a vehicle around 1:40 Tuesday afternoon when it caught fire and quickly spread.

The owner only has a few fire extinguishers, not nearly enough to contain the flames.

Billowing clouds of smoke could be seen for miles as the fire burned the interior of the building.