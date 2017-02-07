Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Trio Accused of Armed Robberies

Sheriff's deputies announced the arrests of a trio suspected of arranging meetings with potential buyers of items posted online and then robbing them at gunpoint when they showed up to complete the sale.

Juan Carlos Reatiga Jr., 19, of Indio and David Cruz Espinoza, 23, of Coachella were arrested on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, possession of stolen property and committing a felony while using a firearm.

Cheyenne Summer Jones, 19, of Palm Desert, was booked on suspicion of conspiracy, possession of stolen property, and being an accessory.

The suspects were linked to armed robberies on Jan. 3 in Coachella and Feb. 2 in La Quinta, according to sheriff's Sgt. Robert Castro, who said an unknown number of other suspects remain at large.

Reatiga was taken into custody Feb. 2 in Coachella, and remains behind bars in lieu of$300,000 bail. Espinoza and Jones were was arrested Feb. 3 in Coachella and Palm Desert, respectively. Both posted bail last weekend, according to jail records.

Castro said ammunition, airsoft weapons, narcotics and property belonging to one of the victims were found during the arrests.

Anyone with information about the robbery ring was asked to contact Deputy Margarita Lopez or Deputy George Acevdeo with the Coachella Community Action Team at (760) 863-8990 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867 to make an anonymous report.