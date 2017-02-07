Indio Man Pleads Guilty to Armed Robberies, Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison

An Indio man who helped arrange meetings with potential buyers of items posted online robbed at gunpoint when they showed up to complete the sale, pleaded guilty Friday to the robberies and was immediately sentenced to 13 years in state prison.

Juan Carlos Reatiga Jr., 19, was convicted Friday of two counts each of robbery, plus sentence-enhancements for using a firearm.

Reatiga was charged along with co-defendant David Cruz Espinoza, 23, of armed robberies on Jan. 3 in Coachella and Feb. 2 in La Quinta, according to sheriff's Sgt. Robert Castro.

The pair were arrested in early February. Castro said ammunition, airsoft weapons, narcotics and property belonging to one of the victims were found during the arrests.

Espinoza remains charged with robbery and is next due in court June 16.