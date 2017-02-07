Caltrans to Hold Public Meeting on Coachella Interchange Project - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Caltrans to Hold Public Meeting on Coachella Interchange Project

Posted: Updated:
Coachella, CA -

Caltrans will hold a public hearing today regarding a proposed interchange project in Coachella, which would extend Avenue 50 to Interstate 10.

Two alternatives are being considered, both projected to cost just over $47 million, with completion planned in late 2018. Both alternatives would include new entrance and exit ramps and a new bridge extending Avenue 50 across the interstate.

Caltrans officials, along with representatives from the city, will be on hand today to answer public questions regarding the project. The public meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Coachella Corporate Yard, 53462 Enterprise Way.

Written comments may be submitted through Feb. 17. Comments can be mailed to James Shankel, Senior Environmental Planner, California Department of Transportation, 464 W. Fourth Street, 6th Floor, MS-827, San Bernardino, CA 92401-1400. Comments may also be emailed to I-10Avenue50IC@dot.ca.gov .

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Attorneys say 8-year-old was bullied before killing himself

    Attorneys say 8-year-old was bullied before killing himself

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:11:07 GMT

    By MARK GILLISPIE Associated Press School officials never told the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself that another student had thrown him against the wall two days earlier and knocked him unconscious in an attack recorded by a surveillance video, attorneys for the boy's mother said Thursday. 

    By MARK GILLISPIE Associated Press School officials never told the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself that another student had thrown him against the wall two days earlier and knocked him unconscious in an attack recorded by a surveillance video, attorneys for the boy's mother said Thursday. 

  • Riverside County

    Suspect Arrested for Human Trafficking, Pimping, and Pandering

    Suspect Arrested for Human Trafficking, Pimping, and Pandering

    Thursday, May 11 2017 12:42 AM EDT2017-05-11 04:42:39 GMT

    On Monday, April 24, 2017, members of the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force (RCAHT) assumed investigative responsibility of a case involving allegations that suspect, Lawrence Randall, forced a 19-year-old female to commit acts of prostitution. 

    On Monday, April 24, 2017, members of the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force (RCAHT) assumed investigative responsibility of a case involving allegations that suspect, Lawrence Randall, forced a 19-year-old female to commit acts of prostitution. 

  • Coachella

    Horse Killed After Being Hit By Car in Coachella

    Horse Killed After Being Hit By Car in Coachella

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-05-09 23:32:05 GMT

    Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a call at 3:05 PM at Van Buren Street and Avenue 49 in Coachella.  

    Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a call at 3:05 PM at Van Buren Street and Avenue 49 in Coachella.  

Powered by Frankly