Caltrans to Hold Public Meeting on Coachella Interchange Project

Caltrans will hold a public hearing today regarding a proposed interchange project in Coachella, which would extend Avenue 50 to Interstate 10.

Two alternatives are being considered, both projected to cost just over $47 million, with completion planned in late 2018. Both alternatives would include new entrance and exit ramps and a new bridge extending Avenue 50 across the interstate.

Caltrans officials, along with representatives from the city, will be on hand today to answer public questions regarding the project. The public meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Coachella Corporate Yard, 53462 Enterprise Way.

Written comments may be submitted through Feb. 17. Comments can be mailed to James Shankel, Senior Environmental Planner, California Department of Transportation, 464 W. Fourth Street, 6th Floor, MS-827, San Bernardino, CA 92401-1400. Comments may also be emailed to I-10Avenue50IC@dot.ca.gov .