Medical Marijuana Dispensary Employee Robbed At Gunpoint

Two men robbed a medical marijuana dispensary employee at gunpoint as the victim was making a delivery in Cathedral City this afternoon, police said.

According to Cathedral City police Commander Julio Luna, the employee had gone to the 31000 block of Sky Blue Water Trail about 1 p.m. to deliver medicinal marijuana from ``a dispensary located in a neighboring city.''

Two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, approached the victim, took the marijuana and ran, Luna said. Cathedral City police searched the area but could not find the suspects, he said.

One of the men was clean-shaven with short hair, and was wearing a red sweater and black pants. The other man was described as having longer hair and a beard, and was wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray shorts. Both men were described as black and about 5-foot-10.

Anyone with information about their identities or whereabouts was asked to contact the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0300.