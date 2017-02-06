Deputies Seek Man Who Exposed Himself to Teenage Girl in Palm De - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Deputies Seek Man Who Exposed Himself to Teenage Girl in Palm Desert

Palm Desert, CA -

Sheriff's deputies sought a man who exposed himself to a 17-year-old girl in Palm Desert.

The incident occurred at around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Cook Street and Sheryl Avenue, said sheriff's Sgt. Ken Black.

The girl was walking along Cook Street when the man drove up alongside her and called to her. When she looked his way, the man exposed himself to her and then drove off north on Cook Street, according to the sergeant.

The suspect was described as a thin Hispanic man around 30 years old, with dark skin and dark shoulder-length hair. He was last seen wearing a dark colored T-shirt and white shorts. His car was described as an older white compact four-door vehicle, of unknown make or model.

Anyone with information on this ongoing investigation was asked to contact the sheriff's Palm Desert station at (760) 836-1600. Anonymous tips can also be called in to Desert Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867, with callers potentially receiving a cash reward for their information.

  Attorneys say 8-year-old was bullied before killing himself

    Suspect Arrested for Human Trafficking, Pimping, and Pandering

    Horse Killed After Being Hit By Car in Coachella

