Deputies Seek Man Who Exposed Himself to Teenage Girl in Palm Desert

By MARK GILLISPIE Associated Press School officials never told the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself that another student had thrown him against the wall two days earlier and knocked him unconscious in an attack recorded by a surveillance video, attorneys for the boy's mother said Thursday.
On Monday, April 24, 2017, members of the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force (RCAHT) assumed investigative responsibility of a case involving allegations that suspect, Lawrence Randall, forced a 19-year-old female to commit acts of prostitution.
Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a call at 3:05 PM at Van Buren Street and Avenue 49 in Coachella.
