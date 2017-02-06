Palm Springs Man Arrested after Dog Dies in Unattended Vehicle

A man whose dog died from heat exhaustion was arrested after he allegedly left the animal inside a locked, unattended vehicle in Palm Springs for at least three hours, police said.

Brent White, 38, of Palm Springs was arrested Sunday on suspicion of leaving an animal unattended in a vehicle and was released Monday on $2,500 bail.

At 2:40 p.m. Sunday, White's dog was found motionless inside the vehicle by ``several hysterical people" while the car was parked in the 1800 block of Smoke Tree Lane, police said.

White later arrived and opened the vehicle for responding officers, but the animal was already dead, police said.

The dog was taken to an emergency clinic, where it was determined that its body temperature was 104 degrees. The temperature outside Sunday was 70 degrees, but the car's interior temperature was ``well over 86 degrees,'' police said.

Police said the dog had no air or water during the time it was inside the vehicle.

White is expected to make a court appearance early next month.