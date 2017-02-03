Community Mourning the death of Local Store Owner

Friends of Gloria Pillay better known as "Lulu", have been stopping by her shop in Palm Springs to say a prayer and a last goodbye. Police say Lulu was visiting her sons at their father's home in Irvine on Tuesday when investigators say her eldest son, Nolan, fatally shot her and her youngest son Arlyn. La Plaza business owners and friends are having a hard time processing her death.

"Shock, such a shock, shock that her own son could so that," says Anita Ambroff, a friend of Lulu who placed a flower on the door of her shop Lady Lulu.

"Honestly I feel like very sad over what happened." says La Plaza Shoe Repair owner Enrique Ramirez, adding she was a caring and hardworking woman.

"Nightmare just completely in shock such it's such an awful thing that happened to her, she was a wonderful woman," says Katie Abel, who works at La Plaza's office and over the years became Lulu's close friend.

They say Lulu was the type of person everyone should have in their lives.

"(Lulu) said exactly what was on her mind, very caring, I would go into her shop and talk with her almost everyday when she was here and she would make me laugh," recalls Abel.

"She was the first to re-greet me back into living in Palm Springs, just she's just one big ball of sunshine," says Ambroff.

Steven Ward says when he fell on hard times, Lulu was one of the only people who took the time to make sure he was okay, "She would ask me if I needed anything and I would tell her, 'I'm fine,' ... she was a woman with a heart of gold."

Friends say her absence will be felt for a long time.

"I would stop in and talk with her and expect to see her face and it's just unreal that's not going to happen anymore," says Abel.

"She's a good lady I'm gonna miss her," says Ambroff through tears.

Arlyn was an artist like his mother, he owned an art gallery in Tustin called Arlyn Pillay Art Gallery. Friends are trying to raise money to keep it open.

Meanwhile, it's unclear what will become of Lady Lulu boutique.

Nolan Pillay, has been charged with two counts of murder with special enhancements of multiple murders with a firearm. He will be arraigned on February 8, 2017 and could face the death penalty.