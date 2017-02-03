KMIR Sports: Four CVHS Wrestlers Share My Thai Athlete of the Week

Every week you decide who our My Thai Athlete of the Week is with an online poll and this week four talented athletes share the title. Coachella Valley High School boys wrestling team members Brayan Quinonez, Jose Cano, Milton Serrano, and Christian Brenes won the fan vote after helping their team capture the De Anza League title with pins.

We caught up with the guys after practice.

“Winning the De Anza League is something I will always remember when I grow old.” Serrano explains. “It will be a good memory with my teammates. This is the first team sport we win something big in.”

“It felt great you know.” Quinonez says. “After pushing my team and myself every day at practice. It meant a lot. My coaches too, giving them a league title. It's been a long time. It felt good.”

The feeling after getting their pins is one they will never forget.

“After I got my pin, man that was the greatest feeling of my life.” Brenes says with a smile.

“I looked at the crowd...you know...WHOO!” Cano laughs. “It was amazing. My heart was racing. I just wanted to hug all my coaches and teammates. It was amazing.”

The combined four pins from these wrestlers clinched the De Anza League title, showing how wrestling can be more than an individual sport. Cano explains why he feels wrestling is a team sport.

“Yeah it's an individual sport but at times it's a team. Our team gets us stronger. It's a team that gets us stronger. That’s how we win.” Cano explains.

The wrestlers also have hidden talents.

“I consider myself a pretty good actor.” Cano says jokingly. “I'm in advance drama right now as my elective. Last year I did a musical. The play was right here at CVHS and it was called In The Heights which was a pretty good play.”

Milton Serrano also showed off his dance moves.

Remember you can vote for our next athlete of the week and if you know of a deserving athlete, please email us at jbuehler@kmir.com.