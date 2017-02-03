Texas Boy Lifts Toilet Lid, Finds Rattlesnake Inside - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Texas Boy Lifts Toilet Lid, Finds Rattlesnake Inside

Posted: Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (AP) - A snake removal expert says rattlesnakes often hide in rural Texas homes, but having one peer up from a toilet is an unusual occurrence.

Nathan Hawkins said Friday that he was called to a home near Abilene last month after a boy lifted the toilet lid and was surprised to find an adult rattlesnake poking out of the water with most of its body extended down into the drain.

Hawkins says the snake found into the house's plumbing through an exposed pipe.

The boy's mother decapitated the snake and Hawkins removed 23 others that he found nesting in the storm cellar and beneath the home.

Hawkins posted details of the account to his company's Facebook page and the post has been shared thousands of times.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mother of Infant Killed in Highway 74 Crash Charged With Murder, Child Endangerment

    Mother of Infant Killed in Highway 74 Crash Charged With Murder, Child Endangerment

    Friday, May 5 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-05-05 21:24:00 GMT

    A young mom accused of allowing her 5-month-old daughter to ride unrestrained in a Porsche that crashed in Palm Desert last year, killing the infant and seriously injuring her parents, is facing murder and child endangerment charges, prosecutors said.

    A young mom accused of allowing her 5-month-old daughter to ride unrestrained in a Porsche that crashed in Palm Desert last year, killing the infant and seriously injuring her parents, is facing murder and child endangerment charges, prosecutors said.

  • Sentencing Mistake Sends Coachella Man Back to Prison

    Sentencing Mistake Sends Coachella Man Back to Prison

    Wednesday, February 1 2017 9:35 PM EST2017-02-02 02:35:47 GMT

    "I feel like I'm in a nightmare," says Guadalupe Meraz, through tears. She says her life has been turned upside down, "I don't know what to do, I'm not a lawyer, I don't know how to fight this."  For the last two years, her husband Jesse Meraz has been a free man. He served almost eight years in prison for crimes that include robbery and possession of a firearm. But it appeared to be behind him.

    "I feel like I'm in a nightmare," says Guadalupe Meraz, through tears. She says her life has been turned upside down, "I don't know what to do, I'm not a lawyer, I don't know how to fight this."  For the last two years, her husband Jesse Meraz has been a free man. He served almost eight years in prison for crimes that include robbery and possession of a firearm. But it appeared to be behind him.

  • Coachella Valley

    Former Indio Teacher Reported Missing

    Former Indio Teacher Reported Missing

    Friday, May 5 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-05-06 00:44:30 GMT

    Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio. Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, ...

    Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio. Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, ...

Powered by Frankly