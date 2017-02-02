Anti-Trump Policy Protests Continue - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Anti-Trump Policy Protests Continue

By Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Coachella Valley Region -

Around the nation images of protests have become commonplace since Donald Trump was elected president. And here in the Coachella Valley it's no different. The day after his inauguration, women took to the streets of Palm Desert. Democracy in Action Coachella Valley was born from that protest.

Founding member Richard Noble says people at the protest found comfort in being united, "People are hurting and I think that we see that we have a lot more in common with one another than we see we have differences with each other."

Protests grew after President Trump signed Executive Orders on immigration that included construction of a bigger wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. People in Coachella rallied against it and some claim those orders are breeding fear. 

"I'm really scared and I think that a lot of people are scared we want somebody who loves all Americans and wants to fight for all Americans not separate and divide us, this is ridiculous," says Noble.

The same orders sent people to protest at Palm Springs City Hall in favor of sanctuary city status.

And while thousands gathered at airports across the country to protest the travel ban from seven, Muslim, majority countries, one man stood alone at the Palm Springs International Airport: Hubertus Zegers ... until he was kicked out.

"If you see something that grievously wrong if you don't stand up or do something about it, you become complicit in what is wrong and so I think more people need to stand up," says Zergers.

Democracy in Action is bringing together people of all backgrounds to protest against it too.

Imam Reymundo Nour, from the Islamic Society if Palm Springs, is a guest speaker at the march says the Muslim community in the valley sees the order as discriminatory, "Our community sees definitely sees this as a great injustice ... never before in our nation's history have we ever done anything like this and it's appalling that our new president in less than two weeks of being in office and would do something like this."

The rally was held at Frances Stevens Park in Palm Springs. Speakers also included Palm Springs council members Ginny Foat, Geoff Kors and J.R. Roberts. 

Kors said he was working on an non-discrimination ordinance that makes it illegal to profile people based on: immigration status, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender or any other protected category, " We're going to bring it to the council and I'm confident and we're going to work to make sure that's a 5-0 vote to send a message and actually craft an, as council member Roberts said to me earlier tonight, that will be a model and then we'll campaign in city after city until we send a message of love and unity to stop the hate and bigotry coming from our president."

