Memorial Birthday Walk for Fallen Officers - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Memorial Birthday Walk for Fallen Officers

Posted: Updated:
By Angela Monroe, Anchor / Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
PALM SPRINGS, Ca. -

A Palm Springs Police officer is celebrating his 50th birthday by walking 50 miles for those who have died in the line of duty.
On October 8th, Palm Springs Officers Gil Vega and Lesley Zerebny were killed.

Officer Joe Cook is spending his birthday honoring their memory.

"The sacrifice that Officer Zerebny and Officer Vega made is tremendous, and the community support that they've shown after that tragedy was just heartwarming," said Officer Cook.

Officer Vega's wife, daughter and granddaughter joined officers and residents in the walk around the Palm Springs High School track field.

"The outpouring has been amazing for our family, it is still very difficult for us. So we're just doing little bits here and there with what we can tolerate, and support. This is something that's a little distraction for us, and we try to honor them, and everyone," said Officer Vega's daughter, Andrea Murray.

When an officer is killed in the line of duty, it's referred to as end of watch.
People added their feet to the line to honor those watching over us.

"They do risk their lives everyday for us, and 50 years old is a very significant age," said Amelia Rodriguez, a Palm Springs Unified School District employee, who walked on her break.

Moreno Valley resident, Daryl Terrell said, "The whole thing is that we're in this together no matter where we live. These folks are protecting our community, and my grandfather was a police officer."

Each lap, Officer Cook dedicated to a fallen officer, firefighter or military service member.

"When something bad happens, we're going to show up, and we're going to help. So if they need us, day or night, hot or hot, we're coming out 365 days a year," said Officer Cook.

Step by step and day after day, Officer Cook is dedicating his 18,264 days on earth to those that serve.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mother of Infant Killed in Highway 74 Crash Charged With Murder, Child Endangerment

    Mother of Infant Killed in Highway 74 Crash Charged With Murder, Child Endangerment

    Friday, May 5 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-05-05 21:24:00 GMT

    A young mom accused of allowing her 5-month-old daughter to ride unrestrained in a Porsche that crashed in Palm Desert last year, killing the infant and seriously injuring her parents, is facing murder and child endangerment charges, prosecutors said.

    A young mom accused of allowing her 5-month-old daughter to ride unrestrained in a Porsche that crashed in Palm Desert last year, killing the infant and seriously injuring her parents, is facing murder and child endangerment charges, prosecutors said.

  • Sentencing Mistake Sends Coachella Man Back to Prison

    Sentencing Mistake Sends Coachella Man Back to Prison

    Wednesday, February 1 2017 9:35 PM EST2017-02-02 02:35:47 GMT

    "I feel like I'm in a nightmare," says Guadalupe Meraz, through tears. She says her life has been turned upside down, "I don't know what to do, I'm not a lawyer, I don't know how to fight this."  For the last two years, her husband Jesse Meraz has been a free man. He served almost eight years in prison for crimes that include robbery and possession of a firearm. But it appeared to be behind him.

    "I feel like I'm in a nightmare," says Guadalupe Meraz, through tears. She says her life has been turned upside down, "I don't know what to do, I'm not a lawyer, I don't know how to fight this."  For the last two years, her husband Jesse Meraz has been a free man. He served almost eight years in prison for crimes that include robbery and possession of a firearm. But it appeared to be behind him.

  • Coachella Valley

    Former Indio Teacher Reported Missing

    Former Indio Teacher Reported Missing

    Friday, May 5 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-05-06 00:44:30 GMT

    Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio. Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, ...

    Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio. Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, ...

Powered by Frankly