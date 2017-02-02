The Defender: Accused Cop Killers Lawyer Talks Exclusively To KMIR

On Saturday October 8th, 2016 veteran officer Gil Vega and officer Leslie Zerebny, a new mom, responded to a call of domestic violence at a home on North Cyprus Road in Palm Springs. As the 2 officers approached the home they were gunned at the front door.

Police arrested known gang member John Hernandez Felix after a 12 hour stand-off.

Felix, 26, was captured alive around 12:50 a.m. the following day. At his arraignment he was charged in part with 2 counts of murder, 1 count of attempted murder, and the special circumstance of "lying in wait". The District Attorney's office notified the court that they would be seeking the death penalty.

As the criminal case went into the court system, KMIR news legal analyst John Patrick Dolan was assigned this case by the judge. The reason Dolan got assignment is because he is one of a small handful of private attorney's in Riverside County qualified to take on a death penalty case.

John Dolan's involvement in this case prompted one KMIR news viewer to call our news room and ask why John Patrick Dolan was defending an alleged cop killer. So You Asked And We Investigated.

"How do you defend someone when you know they're guilty? There's a couple of flippant answers, but the true answer is, I don't really decide whether they're guilty or not, the jury and a judge make that decision".

John Patrick Dolan has been a trial lawyer for more than 40 years. He is the founder of the valleys only law school, The California Desert Trial Academy in Indio. He is also one of the very few private defense lawyers qualified to handle death penalty cases. Simply put, Dolan is often assigned the worst of the worst because there is no one else.

"Those of us who are dedicated to criminal defense, we're dedicated to the idea that the right to counsel enshrined in the 6th amendment, should be fulfilled for everyone".

"Our founding fathers felt the need to protect the accused after years of abuse at the hands of British government. These protections are built into the 4th, 5th, 6th and 14th amendments of the constitution. But having the right to a lawyer and being able to afford one are two different things. The court system takes care of that by assigning private lawyers to cases that fall outside the public defenders office".

"I've had a death penalty case where I was privately retained, but only one. I've handled 11 death penalty cases".

But with a crime this heinous and with emotion running as high as they are in this case, we asked Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes if the police department holds any animosity towards John Dolan for defending the man accused of gunning down of 2 of his police officers.

"John Dolan, I don't feel any animosity toward him. He's a professional, he's been doing it for a long time. In fact, Mr. Felix should be blessed that he got such an attorney. I think John, he's one of those few attorneys in the valley, that take those difficult cases and he has his work cut out for him on this one".

"A lot of people would say well why do criminals get all this. And obviously the answer to that is, if you don't protect the worst in your society, the best in your society are next".