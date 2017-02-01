The NBCBLK 28

was created to elevate America's conversation about Black identity, social issues, and

culture. Our stories engage, inspire, and inform communities of color. We dig into the

challenging issues facing our communities, reporting news and opinion through the lens of a

modern Black perspective.

The 28

Each February, honors 28 young, gifted, and unapologetically Black innovators— all

ages 28 years and younger. The list will debut on February 1st and each day following,

will reveal a new multimedia profile in honor of these notable entrepreneurs, policy makers,

entertainers, activists, and artists.

?Some are household names, others are unsung heroes.

will host twitter chats, social takeovers and special events throughout February. Stories

will be amplified by NBCNews.com and featured on NBC News and MSNBC broadcast platforms.

How we choose the NBCBLK28

Honorees are industry leaders. They are breaking barriers and smashing stereotypes about the

Black community, redefining what it means to be Black in America today. Young, gifted, and

unapologetically Black -- their accomplishments are closely aligned with the mission.

Jurists selecting the honorees come from editorial ranks throughout NBC News.

Learn more about this years leaders: www.nbcblk28.com