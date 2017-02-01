The NBCBLK 28 - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

The NBCBLK 28

Posted: Updated:
By Andrew Johnston, Creative Services Director
Connect

was created to elevate America's conversation about Black identity, social issues, and

culture. Our stories engage, inspire, and inform communities of color. We dig into the

challenging issues facing our communities, reporting news and opinion through the lens of a

modern Black perspective.

The 28

Each February, honors 28 young, gifted, and unapologetically Black innovators— all

ages 28 years and younger. The list will debut on February 1st and each day following,

will reveal a new multimedia profile in honor of these notable entrepreneurs, policy makers,

entertainers, activists, and artists.

?Some are household names, others are unsung heroes.

will host twitter chats, social takeovers and special events throughout February. Stories

will be amplified by NBCNews.com and featured on NBC News and MSNBC broadcast platforms.

How we choose the NBCBLK28

Honorees are industry leaders. They are breaking barriers and smashing stereotypes about the

Black community, redefining what it means to be Black in America today. Young, gifted, and

unapologetically Black -- their accomplishments are closely aligned with the mission.

Jurists selecting the honorees come from editorial ranks throughout NBC News.

Learn more about this years leaders: www.nbcblk28.com

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella Valley

    Former Indio Teacher Reported Missing

    Former Indio Teacher Reported Missing

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:19 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:19:11 GMT

    Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio. Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, ...

    Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio. Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, ...

  • Banning

    Bear Spotted in Rite Aid Parking Lot

    Bear Spotted in Rite Aid Parking Lot

    Thursday, May 4 2017 7:17 PM EDT2017-05-04 23:17:59 GMT
    Yvonne DeLongchampYvonne DeLongchamp

    Banning Police Department received reports of a bear near the entrance to the Rite Aid store on Ramsey and 8th Street in Banning.  

    Banning Police Department received reports of a bear near the entrance to the Rite Aid store on Ramsey and 8th Street in Banning.  

  • La Quinta

    Palm Desert Man Arrested For DUI, Hit and Run Collision with Motorcyclists

    Palm Desert Man Arrested For DUI, Hit and Run Collision with Motorcyclists

    Thursday, May 4 2017 7:21 PM EDT2017-05-04 23:21:00 GMT

    A suspected drugged driver was arrested today after allegedly running a red light and crashing into two motorcyclists at a La Quinta intersection, leaving one of them hospitalized.  

    A suspected drugged driver was arrested today after allegedly running a red light and crashing into two motorcyclists at a La Quinta intersection, leaving one of them hospitalized.  

Powered by Frankly