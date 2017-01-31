Narcotics Task Force Raids Palm Springs Grow House

The Coachella Valley Narcotics Task Force raided a rented Palm Springs home Tuesday after the owner discovered the house was being used as a marijuana growing operation.
Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio. Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, ...
Banning Police Department received reports of a bear near the entrance to the Rite Aid store on Ramsey and 8th Street in Banning.
A suspected drugged driver was arrested today after allegedly running a red light and crashing into two motorcyclists at a La Quinta intersection, leaving one of them hospitalized.
