Remembering a Hero: Local Firefighter Sara Thomas Dies of Cancer - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Remembering a Hero: Local Firefighter Sara Thomas Dies of Cancer

Posted: Updated:
By Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Coachella Valley Region -

On this day you'll find broken hearts and flags at half staff at fire stations throughout the Coachella Valley. Firefighters are mourning the death of one of their own, 41-year-old Sara Thomas. 

"A 16 year veteran of Cal Fire, Sara was fighting a long courageous battle against cancer," says Cal Fire Riverside County Captain Fernando Herrera. 

Thomas died early Monday morning at her home in Desert Hot Springs. Her firefighter family did everything they could to support her during her illness, including holding fundraisers. Her colleagues say despite being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer two years ago, Thomas held on to hope. A firefighter at heart, she fought bravely. Nothing got her down.

"She took it and spit it right back you ...  she was a well rounded firefighter a good person at heart you know and she was always ready to go if the bell rang," says Herrera. 

Herrera says her last assignment was in the very city where she was born, "This was her home this is where she spent the last of her years in the Indio battalion and she will be missed dearly." 

They say once you become a firefighter you gain a large, extended family, forever.

"This is our second home, this is our second set of family our friends, you know we love each other we work with each other for so many years and we go through so much."

So yes, Thomas will always be a part of their family but now will play a different role.

"We'll always remember Sara and anytime the bell goes off .. we know Sara's somewhere around ready to watch over us and keep us safe," says Herrera.

Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department Chief John R. Hawkins released this statement:  

"We are deeply saddened to hear of Sara's passing, and want to express our most sincere sympathies to the Thomas family during this difficult time. Sara was a highly valuable and a respected member of our Department, and the effects of her passing are already being felt by her fellow CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department family." 

Funeral arrangements for Thomas have not finalized. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella Valley

    Former Indio Teacher Reported Missing

    Former Indio Teacher Reported Missing

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:19 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:19:11 GMT

    Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio. Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, ...

    Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio. Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, ...

  • Banning

    Bear Spotted in Rite Aid Parking Lot

    Bear Spotted in Rite Aid Parking Lot

    Thursday, May 4 2017 7:17 PM EDT2017-05-04 23:17:59 GMT
    Yvonne DeLongchampYvonne DeLongchamp

    Banning Police Department received reports of a bear near the entrance to the Rite Aid store on Ramsey and 8th Street in Banning.  

    Banning Police Department received reports of a bear near the entrance to the Rite Aid store on Ramsey and 8th Street in Banning.  

  • La Quinta

    Palm Desert Man Arrested For DUI, Hit and Run Collision with Motorcyclists

    Palm Desert Man Arrested For DUI, Hit and Run Collision with Motorcyclists

    Thursday, May 4 2017 7:21 PM EDT2017-05-04 23:21:00 GMT

    A suspected drugged driver was arrested today after allegedly running a red light and crashing into two motorcyclists at a La Quinta intersection, leaving one of them hospitalized.  

    A suspected drugged driver was arrested today after allegedly running a red light and crashing into two motorcyclists at a La Quinta intersection, leaving one of them hospitalized.  

Powered by Frankly