Palm Springs Receives Money for Vista Chino Bridge Design

Palm Springs gets some help solving a common travel headache.

The city just received $7 million towards a proposed bridge along Vista Chino. This would help drivers avoid road closures during periods of heavy rain, when the street floods at the Whitewater Wash. The grant will allow the city to move forward with designs for a bridge to elevate the road over the wash.

The entire project is expected to cost around $95 million. It is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

