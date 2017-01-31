Man Who Brought Child Along to Burglary Sentenced

A man who brought a young child along to a home break in will spend the next four years in prison.

Home security video showed 25 year old Damon Caldwell as he broke into a home in Desert Hot Springs on January 16. A 7 year old could be seen nervously trying to get away after Caldwell kicked in the door.

A KMIR viewer recognized Caldwell and tipped off police.

Caldwell pleaded guilty to burglary charges Tuesday and was immediately sentenced.

Police say the child is now doing fine.