Man Who Brought Child Along to Burglary Sentenced - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Man Who Brought Child Along to Burglary Sentenced

Posted: Updated:
By Shawn Harkness, Executive Producer
Connect
Desert Hot Springs, CA -

A man who brought a young child along to a home break in will spend the next four years in prison.

Home security video showed 25 year old Damon Caldwell as he broke into a home in Desert Hot Springs on January 16. A 7 year old could be seen nervously trying to get away after Caldwell kicked in the door.

A KMIR viewer recognized Caldwell and tipped off police.

Caldwell pleaded guilty to burglary charges Tuesday and was immediately sentenced.

Police say the child is now doing fine.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella Valley

    Former Indio Teacher Reported Missing

    Former Indio Teacher Reported Missing

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:19 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:19:11 GMT

    Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio. Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, ...

    Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio. Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, ...

  • Beaumont

    Police Arrest Homicide Suspect While Serving Search Warrants

    Police Arrest Homicide Suspect While Serving Search Warrants

    Thursday, May 4 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-05-04 04:09:13 GMT

    On Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at approximately 10:56 a.m., the Beaumont Police Department served search warrants in the city of Banning as follow up investigation to a homicide that occurred in the City of Beaumont on March 4, 2017. On March 4, 2017, at approximately 10:26p.m., Beaumont Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding shots fired in the 500 block of Chestnut. Patrol officers responded to the area, and within minutes located a vehicle in the 500 block of Michigan. Offic...

    On Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at approximately 10:56 a.m., the Beaumont Police Department served search warrants in the city of Banning as follow up investigation to a homicide that occurred in the City of Beaumont on March 4, 2017. On March 4, 2017, at approximately 10:26p.m., Beaumont Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding shots fired in the 500 block of Chestnut. Patrol officers responded to the area, and within minutes located a vehicle in the 500 block of Michigan. Offic...

  • Banning

    Bear Spotted in Rite Aid Parking Lot

    Bear Spotted in Rite Aid Parking Lot

    Thursday, May 4 2017 7:17 PM EDT2017-05-04 23:17:59 GMT
    Yvonne DeLongchampYvonne DeLongchamp

    Banning Police Department received reports of a bear near the entrance to the Rite Aid store on Ramsey and 8th Street in Banning.  

    Banning Police Department received reports of a bear near the entrance to the Rite Aid store on Ramsey and 8th Street in Banning.  

Powered by Frankly