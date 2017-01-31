Local Firefighter Sara Thomas Loses Battle With Cancer

Sara Thomas, a 41-year-old CAL FIRE Firefighter passed away early this morning; January 31, 2017 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Sara was surrounded by her loving family; including her husband Isaac and her twin daughter’s Olivia and Mirna at her Desert Hot Springs home when she passed. Sara was an amazing warrior, and she fought to the very end. She is survived by her husband, and daughters, and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Sara Thomas has been a firefighter with CAL FIRE for 16 years. Sara started her career as a Seasonal Firefighter in the Monte Vista Unit on May 15, 2000. Then in June 2002 she transferred to the San Benito-Monterey Unit where she worked until July 2004. Sara then transferred to the Riverside Unit as a Seasonal Firefighter. Between 2004 and 2007 Sara worked in both the San Benito-Monterey Unit and the Riverside Unit. In April 2008, she accepted a permanent Firefighter II position with the Riverside Unit. Sara spent most of her career serving the citizens of the Coachella Valley in Riverside County until her passing. Her last assignment was at Fire Station 80, North Indio.



Sara is remembered by her friends and co-workers as a loving mother and a genuine person that was always willing to help anyone in need. Sara typifies what it means to be a firefighter and what they represent. Her loss will be felt by all the members of her fire family and the community in which she served. CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department Chief John R. Hawkins ask that you please keep Sara’s family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements for Firefighter Sara Thomas have not been finalized but more information will be provided as it becomes available.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Sara’s passing, and want to express our most sincere sympathies to the Thomas family during this difficult time. Sara was a highly valuable and a respected member of our Department, and the effects of her passing are already being felt by her fellow CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department family.”– Fire Chief John R. Hawkins

Sara's family has created a GoFundMe account, donations will be accepted here: https://www.gofundme.com/sarathomas