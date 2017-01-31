Man Arrested Following Deadly Crash

A Yucca Valley man faces multiple charges following a deadly crash in Palm Springs.

Police say Robert Garcia, Jr. was driving south on Sunrise Way around 5:49 p.m. Monday night when he made a left turn across traffic onto Amado Road. That's when the car was hit by an oncoming SUV. A passenger in his car, 39 year old Keyon Parks of Yucca Valley, was killed at the scene. The driver and a passenger in the SUV were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Investigators say Garcia was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. He was arrested on murder and DUI charges, and is being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning without bail.