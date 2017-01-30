Drivers Concerned About Dangerous Pothole

While many may be happy about getting some much needed rain in the Coachella Valley, the recent storms have wrecked havoc on roads throughout the desert. A large pothole on Thousand Palms Canyon Trail in Desert Hot Springs prompted one viewer to write to KMIR News.

"There is a very large pot hole on the southwest side of the Coachella Valley Preserve on Thousand Palms Canyon Trail. It has been... a little more than a week and would like to know when they plan on fixing the hole," wrote KMIR News viewer Diane Pendry.

For drivers who use Thousand Palms Canyon Trail, the pothole is making them nervous.

"To me, when I saw it, it's very dangerous because we have to go to the side to avoid it. So I think that should be fixed right away," said Indio resident Rita Isquierdo.

"They're dangerous. There's a bump and you don't know what's going to happen. But they need to be avoided an so the sooner they fix them, the better," Indio resident Marie Reyes said.

Thousand Palms Canyon Trail is a two lane road and car after car can be seen veering off into the opposite lane to avoid the pothole. Residents from Desert Hot Springs, Indio Hills and Sky Valley use this road to get to Ramon Road and then on to the I-10.

"In the night time, it would be more dangerous than the daytime. In the daytime you can see, but in the night time you can't," said Isquierdo.

Last week the Riverside County Department of Transportation did a temporary repair after water from the recent rain got underneath the asphalt.

"When it rains a lot, any time you get cracks in the pavement there's intrusion from the water and the rain that gets down in the cracks and weakens the base underneath it at causes potholes," said Paul Russell, a highway operations supervisor with the Riverside County Department of Transportation.



