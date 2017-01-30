Drivers Concerned About Dangerous Pothole - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Drivers Concerned About Dangerous Pothole

Posted: Updated:
By Vince Marino, Video Journalist
Connect
Desert Hot Springs, CA -

While many may be happy about getting some much needed rain in the Coachella Valley, the recent storms have wrecked havoc on roads throughout the desert. A large pothole on Thousand Palms Canyon Trail in Desert Hot Springs prompted one viewer to write to KMIR News.

"There is a very large pot hole on the southwest side of the Coachella Valley Preserve on Thousand Palms Canyon Trail. It has been... a little more than a week and would like to know when they plan on fixing the hole," wrote KMIR News viewer Diane Pendry.

For drivers who use Thousand Palms Canyon Trail, the pothole is making them nervous. 

"To me, when I saw it, it's very dangerous because we have to go to the side to avoid it. So I think that should be fixed right away," said Indio resident Rita Isquierdo.

"They're dangerous. There's a bump and you don't know what's going to happen. But they need to be avoided an so the sooner they fix them, the better," Indio resident Marie Reyes said.

Thousand Palms Canyon Trail is a two lane road and car after car can be seen veering off into the opposite lane to avoid the pothole. Residents from Desert Hot Springs, Indio Hills and Sky Valley use this road to get to Ramon Road and then on to the I-10. 

"In the night time, it would be more dangerous than the daytime. In the daytime you can see, but in the night time you can't," said Isquierdo.

Last week the Riverside County Department of Transportation did a temporary repair after water from the recent rain got underneath the asphalt. 

"When it rains a lot, any time you get cracks in the pavement there's intrusion from the water and the rain that gets down in the cracks and weakens the base underneath it at causes potholes," said Paul Russell, a highway operations supervisor with the Riverside County Department of Transportation. 
  
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Beaumont

    Police Arrest Homicide Suspect While Serving Search Warrants

    Police Arrest Homicide Suspect While Serving Search Warrants

    Thursday, May 4 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-05-04 04:09:13 GMT

    On Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at approximately 10:56 a.m., the Beaumont Police Department served search warrants in the city of Banning as follow up investigation to a homicide that occurred in the City of Beaumont on March 4, 2017. On March 4, 2017, at approximately 10:26p.m., Beaumont Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding shots fired in the 500 block of Chestnut. Patrol officers responded to the area, and within minutes located a vehicle in the 500 block of Michigan. Offic...

    On Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at approximately 10:56 a.m., the Beaumont Police Department served search warrants in the city of Banning as follow up investigation to a homicide that occurred in the City of Beaumont on March 4, 2017. On March 4, 2017, at approximately 10:26p.m., Beaumont Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding shots fired in the 500 block of Chestnut. Patrol officers responded to the area, and within minutes located a vehicle in the 500 block of Michigan. Offic...

  • Army photographer captures her own death in mortar explosion

    Army photographer captures her own death in mortar explosion

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:22:00 GMT
    The U.S. Army has published the final photo of a combat photographer who captured her own death on camera in an accidental mortar explosion in Afghanistan nearly four years ago.
    The U.S. Army has published the final photo of a combat photographer who captured her own death on camera in an accidental mortar explosion in Afghanistan nearly four years ago.

  • Riverside County

    Two Earthquakes Struck Southern Riverside County

    Two Earthquakes Struck Southern Riverside County

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-05-03 21:36:12 GMT
    A small and shallow earthquake struck southern Riverside County today, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The temblor hit at 8:44 a.m. with a magnitude of 3.5 at a depth of 1.2 miles 9 miles west-southwest of Anza in Riverside County and 10 miles north-northeast of Palomar Observatory in San Diego County, according to a computer-generated report. About three minutes later, a second quake struck at about the same place with a magnitude of 2.6, accordin...
    A small and shallow earthquake struck southern Riverside County today, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The temblor hit at 8:44 a.m. with a magnitude of 3.5 at a depth of 1.2 miles 9 miles west-southwest of Anza in Riverside County and 10 miles north-northeast of Palomar Observatory in San Diego County, according to a computer-generated report. About three minutes later, a second quake struck at about the same place with a magnitude of 2.6, accordin...
Powered by Frankly