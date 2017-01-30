Palm Springs Stabbing, Suspect In Custody

Investigators from the Thermal Sheriff’s Station received a report of a past sexual assault that occurred at ABC Day Care, within 45000 block of Carrie Lane in La Quinta in 2006. The day care facility has been closed for business since 2006, but during the recent investigation, two additional individuals who were identified as victims of sexual abuse. On April 20, 2017, investigators served a search warrant within the 45000 block of Carrie Lane in the city of La Quinta. A...
Investigators from the Thermal Sheriff’s Station received a report of a past sexual assault that occurred at ABC Day Care, within 45000 block of Carrie Lane in La Quinta in 2006. The day care facility has been closed for business since 2006, but during the recent investigation, two additional individuals who were identified as victims of sexual abuse. On April 20, 2017, investigators served a search warrant within the 45000 block of Carrie Lane in the city of La Quinta. A...
A suspected drugged driver was arrested today after allegedly running a red light and crashing into two motorcyclists at a La Quinta intersection, leaving one of them hospitalized.
A suspected drugged driver was arrested today after allegedly running a red light and crashing into two motorcyclists at a La Quinta intersection, leaving one of them hospitalized.