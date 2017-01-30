Palm Springs Stabbing, Suspect In Custody

Riverside County

A small and shallow earthquake struck southern Riverside County today, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The temblor hit at 8:44 a.m. with a magnitude of 3.5 at a depth of 1.2 miles 9 miles west-southwest of Anza in Riverside County and 10 miles north-northeast of Palomar Observatory in San Diego County, according to a computer-generated report. About three minutes later, a second quake struck at about the same place with a magnitude of 2.6, accordin...