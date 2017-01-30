Palm Springs Stabbing, Suspect In Custody - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs Stabbing, Suspect In Custody

PALM SPRINGS, Ca. -

Palm Springs police reported to a stabbing incident Monday morning at approximately 11:30am in the 1700 block of Vista Chino Dr. Investigators say that the incident happened outside of the Launderland Laundromat where two transient males engaged in a verbal altercation resulting in one victim being stabbed. The suspect was apprehended by police at the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

