Car Crashes Into Downtown Palm Springs Storefront - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Car Crashes Into Downtown Palm Springs Storefront

Posted: Updated:
By Tyler Harrison, Producer
Connect
PALM SPRINGS, Ca. -

A car crashes into the front window of a storefront in downtown Palm Springs.

Palm Springs Police responded to call around 12 noon on Sunday.

They say a two car in the streets sent a Chrysler into the front window display of Trina Turk, shattering the glass. 

Witnesses tell KMIR News the Chrysler and Prius crashed in the street, sending the Chrysler onto the sidewalk and rolling into a large window of the business.

According to Palm Springs Police, alcohol or drugs are not a suspected factor in the crash. They do not believe underlying medical conditions could have contributed to the incident. 

No one was injured or arrested.

The store's manager tells KMIR News it all happened in "slow motion."

"We were watching it and we thought 'oh what a horrible accident on the side of the road' and it slowly started moving toward the store," said Megan Waldbillig. "So then we all started running away from the window."

The business has remained open despite the broken window. Waldbillig told KMIR News the window will be boarded up and the staff expects to keep normal business hours.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Entertainer recalls 'infectious smile' of shooting victim

    Entertainer recalls 'infectious smile' of shooting victim

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:12 AM EDT2017-05-03 11:12:06 GMT
    Police say a gunman despondent over a recent breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he kept shooting strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before...
    Police say a gunman despondent over a recent breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he kept shooting strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.

  • La Quinta

    Palm Desert Man Arrested for Alleged DUI Crash Into Two Motorcyclists, Fleeing Scene

    Palm Desert Man Arrested for Alleged DUI Crash Into Two Motorcyclists, Fleeing Scene

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 8:30 PM EDT2017-05-03 00:30:08 GMT

    A suspected drugged driver was arrested today after allegedly running a red light and crashing into two motorcyclists at a La Quinta intersection, leaving one of them hospitalized.  

    A suspected drugged driver was arrested today after allegedly running a red light and crashing into two motorcyclists at a La Quinta intersection, leaving one of them hospitalized.  

  • La Quinta

    New Investigation Connects to Old Crimes in Sexual Assault Case

    New Investigation Connects to Old Crimes in Sexual Assault Case

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 1:53 AM EDT2017-05-03 05:53:06 GMT

    Investigators from the Thermal Sheriff’s Station received a report of a past sexual assault that occurred at ABC Day Care, within 45000 block of Carrie Lane in La Quinta in 2006. The day care facility has been closed for business since 2006, but during the recent investigation, two additional individuals who were identified as victims of sexual abuse.  On April 20, 2017, investigators served a search warrant within the 45000 block of Carrie Lane in the city of La Quinta. A...

    Investigators from the Thermal Sheriff’s Station received a report of a past sexual assault that occurred at ABC Day Care, within 45000 block of Carrie Lane in La Quinta in 2006. The day care facility has been closed for business since 2006, but during the recent investigation, two additional individuals who were identified as victims of sexual abuse.  On April 20, 2017, investigators served a search warrant within the 45000 block of Carrie Lane in the city of La Quinta. A...

Powered by Frankly