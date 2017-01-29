Cathedral City Road Closed after Crash

A car slammed into a power pole in Cathedral City forcing crews to shut down Varner Road.

It sheared off the pole at the bottom.

Varner will be closed until 9am Sunday from Bob Hope Drive to Date Palm Drive, but police are encouraging people to avoid all of Varner Road in Cathedral City.

Southern California Edison has crews, but there are no outages.

Officers say traffic flow from Thousand Palms, Cathedral City and Desert Hot Springs will be impacted.

No one was hurt in the crash.