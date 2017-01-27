Palm Springs Police Murder Suspect In Court

John Hernandez Felix, the man accused of killing two Palm Springs police officers, was back in court Friday for a felony settlement conference.

Felix is accused of fatally shooting veteran training Officer Jose Gilbert Vega, 63, and Officer Lesley Zerebny, 27, in October 2016. He also allegedly wounded a third officer and fired on two others.

The two murder counts include special circumstance allegations of murder of a law enforcement officer, lying in wait and taking multiple lives in the same crime. Felix was also charged with three counts of attempted murder and single counts of unlawful possession of an assault rifle, being a convicted felon in possession of a gun and being in possession of stolen property, with sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin is seeking the death penalty if Felix is convicted.

Felix is due back in court again on March 10th.