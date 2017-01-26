One Dead in Banning House Fire

One person was killed in a fire that destroyed a home in Banning.

The fire broke out shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon at a house in the 600 block of Ramsey Street. By the time Riverside County and Morongo firefighters responded on scene, it was already well involved.

While one person was killed, no one else was injured. The name of the victim has not been released.

The Red Cross is now assisting three other people who lived in the home.