California No Longer Under "Exceptional Drought"

For the first time in three years, no parts of California are considered under an "exceptional drought".

The storms of the past week made a significant difference. The National Drought Mitigation Center now shows almost 40% of the state is out of a drought, mostly in northern California. Just three months ago, the entire state was under some type of drought.

While the rain has made an impact, nearly 25 million Californians are still living in an area that is abnormally dry.