VOTE For KMIR Sports High School Athlete Of The Week

It's the time of the week we tally the results of boys and girls competing across the Coachella Valley to find the TOP competitors.

Here are this week's nominees for our Athlete of the Week, presented by My Thai in La Quinta.

Madison Cosgrove, PDHS girls soccer: Madison scored 2 goals in a 5-3 win over against Cathedral City that kept the Aztecs atop the DVL.

Lucas Rosales, LQHS boys soccer: Lucas scored a goal and offered an assist in a win over Shadow Hills and helped the Blackhawks remain unbeaten this year.

Rachel Sherman; LQHS girls water polo: Rachel scored 5, 5! goals in an exciting comeback win for the Blackhawks over Xavier Prep. Having lost 2 previous meetings to the Saints, this win was a boost for the team.

Brayan Quinonez, Jose Cano, Milton Serrano, and Christian Brenes; CVHS Boys Wrestling: After rolling through the De Anza League, the Mighty Arabs took the title with pins from these 4 athletes that can share in the Athlete of the Week.

