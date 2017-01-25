Part 2: KMIR Sports Sits Down With Former NFL QB Todd Marinovich

This is Part 2 of KMIR Sport's 2-Part sit down with former NFL quarterback Todd Marinovich.

In Part 1, we covered Todd's immense, record-breaking success that dissolved from impossibly high expectations to decades of addiction.

Now he's moved to the desert, thanks to the Palm Desert Recovery Center and teamed up with a local non-profit to share his story in hopes of helping local youth.

It took countless hours... Weeks... Months... Years...Decades... Grinding and working. But finally, Marinovich was an NFL quarterback.

"And so I was thrilled when I reached the NFL and the sad part is," says Marinovich, sitting in a brown, leather chair at the recovery center. "3 years later when I was released, I was as equally thrilled to be let go because I wasn't happy... Our society teaches us that if we accumulate a lot of things and reach a pinnacle that we're going to be happy and that, uh, wasn't my experience.

I've been a taker my whole life and I want to be of service to people and I feel like if I don't share what I've learned, I'll let it go to waste."

And so, he's teaming up with the SoCal Coyotes.

Former NFL general managers called the SoCal Coyotes America's #1 Developmental Football Program, but they call themselves a Non-Profit Sports Leadership Organization.

And sure the team ignites the scoreboard through the season, but they also reach some 30,000 students each year, hoping to ignite a passion for leadership and service through a variety of expos and special events.



And having been around NFL training camps as a young boy, Marinovich's father, Marv, was one of the NFL's first-ever strength and conditioning coaches.

"I was always around really big men and I was always looking up to them and wanting to do what they did," says Marinovich. He adds he can also understand what happens when kids look up to the wrong influences.

"When kids are straying and turning towards gangs, I get that. What that is... that's a team."

Volunteering as the Coyotes quarterbacks coach, Marinovich will not only have the opportunity to help the team on the field, but speak at local middle schools and more.

"That's why I'm really excited about being part of this Coyotes organization," says Marinovich with a wide smile. "Because they seem to have their principles in line with what life's all about."

He stops, and adds, "I want to be of maximum service to God and his kids and that's all...."

The Coyotes season begins in May. But Marinovich will be throwing with their quarterback this week.

To see Part 1 of KMIR Sports sit down with Marinovich, CLICK HERE.



