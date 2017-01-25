Local Star and Friend to Mary Tyler Moore Reacts to Her Death

A winning Powerball ticket worth more than $600,000 was recently purchased at a Cathedral City Circle K convenience store, lottery officials said.
Indio Police responded to a call at 11:36 AM regarding shots fired at Hopi Avenue and Navajo Street in Indio.
A tunnel under the U.S.-Mexico border was found Wednesday in Douglas.
