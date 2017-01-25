Inmate Hospitalized After Banning Jail Fight Dies

An inmate died of injuries sustained in a fight with a fellow prisoner at the county's Banning jail, a sheriff's sergeant reported Wednesday.

Deputies at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility got a report that the man was fighting with another inmate in a dayroom about noon last Saturday and arrived to find him ``down and unconscious,'' said Sgt. Raymond Huskey.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and later died, the sergeant said.

The sheriff's department withheld the identities of both inmates and is still investigating, Huskey said.

