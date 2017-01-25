Palm Springs Business Robbed at Gunpoint

A Palm Springs business was held at gunpoint and the robber fled, police said.

The robbery happened about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Palm Canyon Drive, the Palm Springs Police Department reported. Police didn't specify what the business was.

The man, armed with a handgun, took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot, police said. He was described as being between 25 and 28 years old and was seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and baggy jeans.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call the Palm Springs Police Department at (760) 327-1441 or CrimeStoppers at (760) 341-7867.