Palm Springs Proposes Airport Security Boost - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs Proposes Airport Security Boost

Posted: Updated:
By Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
PALM SPRINGS, Ca. -

The City of Palm Springs wants to add more police officers at the Palm Springs International Airport.

Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes says he came up with the plan to add more officers after the shooting at a Fort Lauderdale airport that claimed the lives of five people and left six wounded, "The recent events in Florida  at the airport causes us to look at our safety measures at the airport and evaluate the overall security plan." 

There are six officers on duty at the airport now, the city says the plan calls for an additional four to five officers. The department would have to hire to fill those positions. The city says the plan would cost at least half a million dollars and would be paid for by the airlines and airport fund. 

City manager, David Ready says the plan makes sense, "The airport has been growing steadily over the year we're just at two million passenger enplanements ... we know it's time we  probably need to  increase our security presence,  ... and in the world we live in today, certainly you can't be careful enough."

We asked people at the airport what they thought about the increased security plan and most liked the proposal.

"I think that'd be a good idea they could use a little extra security at Palm Springs Airport," says Bliss Wheeler, who lives in La Quinta and regularly drives to the airport for his job. 

"It's just kind of sad that in today's world we need that it's the first time I've seen a police presence outside of Palm Springs but I mean it's nice to know, people know it's there," says Sarah Harding, who visits the valley often from Canada. 

Martha Price, who was visiting the airport for the first time says she feels the security is adequate and the changes should focus on what can be checked into bags instead, "I don't think there should be any guns allowed on planes, I'm sorry that's just not the way to transport guns."

Reyes says it's important to take a proactive role when it comes to safety and security and the plan will benefit many, "It's absolutely good not only for the department but for the community at large, in the end the airport's a gateway for people arriving from all over the world to not only enter Palm Springs but all cities throughout the valley."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Cathedral City

    Cathedral City Powerball Lottery Winner, Wins Big

    Cathedral City Powerball Lottery Winner, Wins Big

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:14 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:14:32 GMT

    A winning Powerball ticket worth more than $600,000 was recently purchased at a Cathedral City Circle K convenience store, lottery officials said.

    A winning Powerball ticket worth more than $600,000 was recently purchased at a Cathedral City Circle K convenience store, lottery officials said.

  • Indio

    Indio High School Placed on Lockdown

    Indio High School Placed on Lockdown

    Thursday, April 27 2017 1:01 PM EDT2017-04-27 17:01:30 GMT

    Indio Police Department officers began serving search warrants at 8:00 AM this morning, April 27th. 

    Indio Police Department officers began serving search warrants at 8:00 AM this morning, April 27th. 

  • Cabazon

    Identity Released of Man Shot and Killed by Deputy

    Identity Released of Man Shot and Killed by Deputy

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 2:31 PM EDT2017-04-26 18:31:45 GMT

    Authorities today released the name of a man shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Cabazon last month after allegedly pointing a metal object at the deputy and refusing to drop it when ordered. 

    Authorities today released the name of a man shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Cabazon last month after allegedly pointing a metal object at the deputy and refusing to drop it when ordered. 

Powered by Frankly