Palm Springs Proposes Airport Security Boost

The City of Palm Springs wants to add more police officers at the Palm Springs International Airport.

Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes says he came up with the plan to add more officers after the shooting at a Fort Lauderdale airport that claimed the lives of five people and left six wounded, "The recent events in Florida at the airport causes us to look at our safety measures at the airport and evaluate the overall security plan."

There are six officers on duty at the airport now, the city says the plan calls for an additional four to five officers. The department would have to hire to fill those positions. The city says the plan would cost at least half a million dollars and would be paid for by the airlines and airport fund.

City manager, David Ready says the plan makes sense, "The airport has been growing steadily over the year we're just at two million passenger enplanements ... we know it's time we probably need to increase our security presence, ... and in the world we live in today, certainly you can't be careful enough."

We asked people at the airport what they thought about the increased security plan and most liked the proposal.

"I think that'd be a good idea they could use a little extra security at Palm Springs Airport," says Bliss Wheeler, who lives in La Quinta and regularly drives to the airport for his job.

"It's just kind of sad that in today's world we need that it's the first time I've seen a police presence outside of Palm Springs but I mean it's nice to know, people know it's there," says Sarah Harding, who visits the valley often from Canada.

Martha Price, who was visiting the airport for the first time says she feels the security is adequate and the changes should focus on what can be checked into bags instead, "I don't think there should be any guns allowed on planes, I'm sorry that's just not the way to transport guns."

Reyes says it's important to take a proactive role when it comes to safety and security and the plan will benefit many, "It's absolutely good not only for the department but for the community at large, in the end the airport's a gateway for people arriving from all over the world to not only enter Palm Springs but all cities throughout the valley."