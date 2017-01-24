Vandals Throw Rocks Through Rep. Raul Ruiz's Palm Desert Office Windows

The district office of Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Palm Desert, was targeted by one or more vandals who shattered two windows, a spokesman for the congressman said.

Rocks were tossed through the windows of the office at 43875 Washington St. on Monday night, ``approximately 20 minutes apart,'' according to Ruiz's press secretary, Hernan Quintas.

Riverside County sheriff's investigators are reviewing footage from security cameras at the scene, according to Quintas.

A representative of the sheriff's department could not be immediately reached.

Quintas said a motive for the vandalism was unknown. ``Dr. Ruiz is relieved that nobody was hurt in the incident, and is grateful to police for their prompt response,'' Quintas said.

