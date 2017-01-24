Missing Palm Desert Woman Located - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Missing Palm Desert Woman Located

Larae Britain Moller Bush Larae Britain Moller Bush
Palm Desert, CA -

An 84-year-old Palm Desert woman, who'd been classified as an ``at-risk'' missing person, was found in good condition Tuesday.

Sheriff's deputies circulated a photograph Tuesday morning of Larae Britain Moller Bush, then, just before 11 a.m., reported that she had been found ``in good health.''

The sheriff's department did not specify how long Bush had been missing, nor why she was considered at-risk.

