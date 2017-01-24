Your Complete Oscar Nominations

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has announced the nominees for the 89th Academy Awards! For the first time ever, the Academy chose to pretape the nominations instead of announcing them live from their headquarters at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Demián Bichir, Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe joined Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs in presenting the 24 categories.
And as predicted, Damien Chazelle's "La La Land" received the most nominations, a total of 14 nods including Best Picture, actor for Ryan Gosling, and actress for Emma Stone.
The Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel live from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland on Sunday, Feb. 26th at 5:30 p.m. PT!
And the nominees of the 89th Academy Awards are:
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Best Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
Directing
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Film Editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell Or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Foreign Language Film
Land Of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmannn
Original Score
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passenger
Production Design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts
Hail, Caesar
La La Land
Passengers
Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Jungle Book
Kubo And The Two Strings
Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Original Screenplay
Hell Or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester By The Sea
20th Century Women
Animated Feature Film
Kubo And The Two Strings
Moana
My Life As A Zuccini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Cinematography
Arrival
La La Land
Moonlight
Lion
Silence
Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Documentary Feature
Fire At Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
OJ: Made In America
13th
Documentary Short Subject
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Original Song
Audition, La La Land
Can’t Stop The Feeling, Trolls
City Of Stars, La La Land
The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I’ll Go, Moana
Animated Short Film
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Live Action Short Film
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Sound Editing
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Sound Mixing
Arrival
Hacksaw
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi