Your Complete Oscar Nominations

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has announced the nominees for the 89th Academy Awards! For the first time ever, the Academy chose to pretape the nominations instead of announcing them live from their headquarters at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Demián Bichir, Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe joined Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs in presenting the 24 categories.



And as predicted, Damien Chazelle's "La La Land" received the most nominations, a total of 14 nods including Best Picture, actor for Ryan Gosling, and actress for Emma Stone.



The Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel live from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland on Sunday, Feb. 26th at 5:30 p.m. PT!



And the nominees of the 89th Academy Awards are:



Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight



Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences



Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins



Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals



Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea



Directing

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight



Film Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell Or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight



Foreign Language Film

Land Of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmannn



Original Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passenger



Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts

Hail, Caesar

La La Land

Passengers



Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Jungle Book

Kubo And The Two Strings



Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight



Original Screenplay

Hell Or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester By The Sea

20th Century Women



Animated Feature Film

Kubo And The Two Strings

Moana

My Life As A Zuccini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia



Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Moonlight

Lion

Silence



Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land



Documentary Feature

Fire At Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ: Made In America

13th



Documentary Short Subject

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets



Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad



Original Song

Audition, La La Land

Can’t Stop The Feeling, Trolls

City Of Stars, La La Land

The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I’ll Go, Moana



Animated Short Film

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper



Live Action Short Film

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode



Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully



Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

