Man Who Allegedly Brought Child With Him During DHS Break-In Charged With Burglary, Child Endangerment

A man who allegedly brought a child along with him during a break-in at a Desert Hot Springs home was charged Monday with burglary, child endangerment and vandalism.

Damon Caldwell, 25, of Desert Hot Springs, was arrested Thursday in connection with the Jan. 16 break-in at a home in the 9100 block of Calle de Vecinos.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges during a video arraignment Monday afternoon.

Caldwell was caught on a security camera kicking in the front door of the home while holding the child's hand, police Detective Christopher Saucier alleged. The pair ran off after the homeowner's alarm system triggered, he said.

Police received a tip Thursday morning regarding Caldwell's whereabouts, leading to his arrest. The child was also found ``safe and unharmed,'' Saucier said.

Caldwell's relationship to the child was not disclosed.



While he has no prior felony convictions in Riverside County, Caldwell does have misdemeanor convictions for burglary and domestic violence, according to court records.

He is next due in court Jan. 31 for a felony settlement conference.

